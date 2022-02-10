Pakistan rejects India’s propaganda against CPEC, occupied Kashmir  

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday rejected the propaganda peddled by the Spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on the Pakistan-China Joint Statement of February 6 which involves discussion on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and occupied Kashmir.

A message released by Foreign Office said that they strongly reject India’s persistent propaganda against China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and had shared irrefutable evidence of India’s sinister campaign to sabotage CPEC through its dossiers released in 2020 and 2021.

“There is strong evidence of Indian involvement in recent sinister attempts to stir up unrest in Balochistan by supporting anti-state elements,” the foreign office said and added that Naval Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav is a living and irrefutable proof of how India has been seeking to sponsor and patronize subversive activities in Pakistan and the region.

It further said that India’s baseless claims over IIOJK can neither change the facts of history nor the legal status of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute.

“IIOJK never was and never will be India’s integral part,” the FO spokesman said while rejecting unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 which are aimed at changing the internationally recognized disputed status of the occupied territory.

The foreign office further said that Pakistan will continue to extend all possible support to the Kashmiris in their just struggle against India’s illegal occupation.

“Rather than resorting to false and misleading assertions without success, India must vacate its illegal occupation of the disputed territory, immediately reverse its illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019,” he said.

