ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s Fact Checker on Friday rejected claims by the Afghan Taliban regime regarding alleged drone strikes on Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) camps in border areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, terming the assertions false.

According to the Fact Checker, the Afghan Taliban regime, through various propaganda mouthpieces and official statements, claimed to have targeted alleged ISKP camps in border areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan using rudimentary drones.

The Fact Checker stated that the claims were false, adding that terrorist camps, including those of Daesh and more than two dozen other terrorist organisations, were factually located, operated and patronised from within territories under the control of the Afghan Taliban regime.

It said that to cover up its patronisation of terrorism being waged in neighbouring countries and the wider region, including activities linked to Daesh, Fitna al Khwarij (FAK), Fitna al Hindustan (FAH) and other groups, the Taliban regime habitually issued such fake and nefarious statements.

*𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 | 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 & 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠*

◼️The Afghan Taliban regime through their various propaganda mouthpieces and official statements are claiming to have targeted some alleged ISKP camps in border areas of Khyber… pic.twitter.com/xyzutM6O3A — Fact Checker MoIB (@FactCheckerMoIB) June 19, 2026

The Fact Checker further stated that a rudimentary drone of the Taliban regime intruded into Pakistan’s airspace near Shinko in Khyber.

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It added that the drone was immediately identified and neutralised by the alert Air Defence system of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

The Fact Checker said photographic evidence of the neutralised drone had also been attached. “Truth prevails over falsehood,” it added.