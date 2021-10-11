Monday, October 11, 2021
Web Desk

Pakistan reports 1,004 new COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 1,004 new cases of the COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday.

The nerve centre of the country’s COVID-19 response said 28 more people succumbed to the viral disease during this period, lifting the death toll to 28,134.

A total of 43,389 samples were tested, out of which 1,004 turned out to be positive for the virus, taking the nationwide tally of confirmed cases to 1,258,959. The infection rate was recorded at 2.31 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 1.88%.

There are a total 2,473 critical patients in hospitals across the country, the NCOC said, adding that overall 1,188,562 people have regained their health from the COVID-19.

Meanwhile, schools across the country on Monday (today) have resumed regular classes, days after the NCOC allowed vaccination for people aged upto 12 years.

The decision was taken by the NCOC after decline of the COVID-19 cases across the country.

The educational institutions were earlier operating on 50 per cent capacity after they reopened following intermittent closures due to the prevalence of COVID-19.

