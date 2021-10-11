Schools across the country resume regular classes

ISLAMABAD: Schools across the country on Monday (today) have resumed regular classes, days after the NCOC allowed vaccination for people aged upto 12 years, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken by the NCOC after decline of the COVID-19 cases across the country.

The educational institutions were earlier operating on 50 per cent capacity after they reopened following intermittent closures due to the prevalence of COVID-19.

Last week, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) head Asad Umar had announced that all educational institutions would start normal classes from October 11 (today).

The planning and development minister had made this announcement in a post shared on his official Twitter handle.

“Based on the reduced level of COVID disease spread and the launch of the school vaccination program, it has been decided in today’s NCOC meeting to allow all educational institutions to start normal classes from 11th October,” he had said in a tweet.

