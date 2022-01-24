Pakistan reports 12.53 percent test positivity rate

ISLAMABAD: The test positivity rate of Covid-19 cases in Karachi dropped to 37.23 percent, followed by Peshawar with 26.43 pct ratio in last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Monday.

The national Covid positivity rate remained 12.53 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 13 per cent.

Karachi on Sunday reported 42.14 pct ratio of positive cases. Sindh today reported overall 3,180 fresh cases of the pandemic including 2,831 reported in the port city of Karachi.

The pandemic has witnessed an alarming surge in cases across the country led by rapidly spreading Omicron variant of coronavirus.

In Rawalpindi, the positivity ratio recorded 17.36%, Muzaffarabad 25 pct, Hyderabad 18.05 pct, Lahore 15.02 pct, Islamabad reported 12.72 percent positivity rate and Mardan 16.01 Covid positivity ratio.

Moreover, daily positivity rate of Covid tests remained 12.24 percent in Nowshera, 13.32 pct in Abbottabad, 8.57 percent in Swabi and 4.1 pct in Bannu, sources said.

According to the health ministry sources Covid tests positivity rate in Gilgit recorded 8.33 percent, Diamir 7.89 pct and Mirpur 8.67 percent.

While positive cases ratio in Faisalabad remained 5.97, Sargodha 6.23 pct, Bahwalpur 4.90 pct, Multan 7.56 and Gujrat 03 pct, health ministry sources said.

Covid-19 positive cases ratio in Quetta recorded 5.54 percent in last 24 hours, according to health sources.

Pakistan reported over 7,000 cases consecutively for second day. During the last 24 hours, Pakistan reported 7,195 COVID-19 cases.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 57,401 samples were tested, out of which 7,195 turned out to be positive at the positivity rate of 12.53 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 13 per cent.

