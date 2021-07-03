Pakistan reports 1,400 new Covid-19 cases, 34 deaths

ISLAMABAD: 34 more people succumbed to the coronavirus (COVID-19) across the country over the previous 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 22,379.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country’s caseload rose to 961,085 after 1,400 new infections were detected during this period.

Also Read: PAKISTAN RECEIVES 2.5MN DOSES OF MODERNA COVID VACCINE FROM US

A total of 27,048 samples were tested, out of which 1,400 turned out to be positive for the deadly virus. The positivity ratio of cases was recorded at 2.91.

Statistics 3 Jul 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 48,027

Positive Cases: 1400

Positivity % : 2.91%

Deaths : 34 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 3, 2021

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease since the pandemic began climbed to 906,387 after 957 more recovered in the last 24 hours.

Also Read: VACCINATORS BOOKED FOR TAKING BRIBE TO ADMINISTER ASTRAZENECA VACCINE

Thus far, Punjab has reported a total of 346,582 infections, Sindh 339,268, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 138,306, Islamabad 82,845, Balochistan 27,295, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 20,458 and Gilgit Baltistan 6,331.