Pakistan reports 263 new Covid cases, 11 deaths in a day

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus has claimed 11 more lives in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 28,606, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 263 more people were infected with the virus.

A total of 33,767 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, out of which 263 turned out to be positive, showing an infection rate of 0.77 per cent.

At present, 1,114 critical patients have been admitted to hospitals across the country, the NCOC said.

Statistics 14 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 33,767

Positive Cases: 263

Positivity %: 0.77%

Deaths : 11

Patients on Critical Care: 1114 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 14, 2021

Yesterday, the number of Covid-19 infections in Pakistan had dropped to its lowest as the country logged 231 new cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the statistics shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 33,862 samples were tested during this period, out of which 231 turned out to be positive, registering a positivity rate of 0.68 per cent.

The death toll from the pandemic had increased up to 28,595 after 11 more people succumbed to the viral disease. A total of 1,119 patients remain in critical care in various hospitals across the county.

Pakistan has achieved a major milestone of vaccinating half the country’s population eligible for coronavirus vaccine with at least one dose.

