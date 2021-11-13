Pakistan reports lowest Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: The number of Covid-19 infections in Pakistan has dropped to its lowest as the country logged 231 new cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest figures, shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 33,862 samples were tested during this period, out of which 231 turned out to be positive, registering a positivity rate of 0.68 per cent.

The death toll from the pandemic rose to 28,595 after 11 more people succumbed to the viral disease. A total of 1,119 patients remain in critical care in various hospitals across the county.

Statistics 13 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 33,862

Positive Cases: 231

Positivity %: 0.68%

Deaths : 11

Patients on Critical Care: 1119 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 13, 2021

Pakistan has achieved a major milestone of vaccinating half the country’s population eligible for coronavirus vaccine with at least one dose.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, made this announcement on social media on November 11.

“Reached important milestone of 50% of country’s eligible population receiving at least 1 dose. KP became 2nd province to vaccinate half it’s eligible population with at least 1 dose. Yesterday was highest vaccination day in Pakistan with 1.7 million doses,” he tweeted.

