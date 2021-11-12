‘Gardener, watchman, driver’ arrested for making fake vaccination entries

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle has arrested three men for making fake Covid vaccination entries, ARY News reported on Friday.

The arrests were made during a raid conducted by the agency’s Sindh zone in Sukkur.

The head of the FIA Cyber Crime Circle Sindh Imran Riaz told the media that the accused belonged to the basic health unit of Sukkur’s New Pind where they are performing duties as gardener, watchman and driver.

The arrested men were identified as Faisal, Fazal and Haider for making fake Covid vaccination entries at the National Immunization Management System (NIMS) portal without the administration of the doses.

Imran Riaz said that the agency has continued its crackdowns against those who are involved in making the fake Covid vaccination certificates and PCR test reports.

Earlier in September, it was learnt that FIA had arrested over 41 persons in a crackdown launched against fake COVID vaccination certificates.

Director General FIA Sanaullah Abbasi had said that FIRs were registered against the arrested persons. “The details of the people, issued fake vaccination certificates are also being collected,” the top FIA official said.

In the same month earlier, the Punjab health authorities, in collaboration with secret agencies, arrested three members of a gang involved in fake entries of corona vaccination.

Deputy Commissioner Lodhran Imran Qureshi had detailed that the young men were used to make bogus entries of vaccination at a mobile shop that were later confirmed with the password of the health office.

He added that three members of the gang were arrested besides the recovery of cell phones and other equipment.

The gang was allegedly charging Rs 5,000 from the people going abroad, while others had to pay 2,000 rupees for the fake entry in the health office database of Covid-19 vaccination.

