Fake Covid vaccine entries: 16 arrested from eight cities of Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab authorities have arrested 16 persons from eight cities who were allegedly involved in fake Covid vaccine entries, ARY News reported on Friday.

At least 16 persons have been arrested and 12 cases were registered by the authorities on the charges of submitting fake entries of COVID-19 vaccinations in eight cities of Punjab province.

The actions were carried out in Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Vihari, Rahim Yar Khan, Lodhran, Chiniot and Multan.

A high-level session was held under the chair of Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal at the Civil Secretariat today where the participants reviewed the current situation of coronavirus cases, medical facilities at the hospitals and progress of COVID-19 vaccination.

It was briefed to the participants of the session that 16 arrests were made and 12 cases were registered against the accused in fake Covid vaccine entries.

The chief secretary’s office said in a statement that those involved in fake registration of the COVID-19 vaccine will not get any relaxation and further actions will be taken against them.

Earlier on September 23, it emerged that a fake COVID vaccine entry using former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s CNIC had been made at a Lahore vaccination centre.

As per details, the fake entry using Nawaz Sharif’s CNIC was made at Lahore’ Kot Khawaja Saeed hospital on Wednesday, the sources privy to the development said.

The record had been uploaded to the National Database and Registration Authority’s (NADRA) protocol.