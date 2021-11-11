NCOC approves Chinese vaccines for kids aged 12 and older

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced on Thursday that its committee of health experts has approved two Chinese vaccines to be administered to children aged 12 years and older from Nov 15.

The Chinese vaccines approved by the committee include Sinopharm and Sinovac.

“Chinese vaccines Sinopharm and Sinovac have been approved by NCOC Health Expert Committee for administration to children above 12 years of age from 15 November onwards,” the country’s top platform overseeing Covid response tweeted.

“Now, these vaccines will also be available in addition to already approved Pfizer for children above 12 yrs.”

Earlier, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who also heads NCOC, said more than 50% of students between the ages of 12 and 18 have gotten at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine across the country.

“Alhamdulillah more than half the students between the ages of 12 and 18 have been vaccinated with at least 1 dose. Total students vaccinated so far exceeds 5.5 million. GB leads the way with 68% and Punjab is second with 62%,” he tweeted.