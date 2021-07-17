Pakistan reports 2,783 new Covid-19 cases as infection rate jumps to 5.65%

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus cases are once again rising in Pakistan as 2,783 new infections were detected during the past 24 hours, taking the tally of confirmed cases to 986,668.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 39 more people died from the infection during this period, taking the death toll to 22,760.

A total of 49,247 samples were tested, out of which 2,783 were found to be carrying the deadly virus. The infection rate rose to 5.65 per cent, the NCOC said.

There are a total of 45,579 active cases in the country at present with 2,508 patients in critical care.

On Friday, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said the people with both doses of vaccine against COVID have seven times lower risk of getting virus compared to those who are not vaccinated.

Addressing a media briefing in Islamabad along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan, he urged the people to get vaccinated as this was the only way to get rid of the disease.

The Indian variant had worst impact on the whole region but good news was that if you got vaccinated, the risk would minimize, he said.