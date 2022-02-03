Pakistan reports 42 COVID-19 deaths, 5,830 fresh cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 5,830 fresh cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 59,786 samples were tested, out of which 5,830 turned out to be positive, showing the infection rate of 9.75 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 9.88%.

Statistics 3 Feb 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 59,786

Positive Cases: 5830

Positivity %: 9.75%

Deaths :42

Patients on Critical Care: 1590 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) February 3, 2022

The nationwide tally of confirmed infections rose to 1,442,263 with the addition of 5,830 new cases.

As many as 42 patients succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 29,372. The NCOC said the number of patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country rose to 1,590.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Pakistan has conducted overall 25,194,561 tests to diagnose the coronavirus including 59,786 tests during the past 24 hours.

1,312,819 people have got their health back including 7,839 in a single day. On Wednesday, it emerged that 54 per cent of Karachi’s population is still unvaccinated against COVID-19. Data shared by the Sindh Health Department showed that 46.65 per cent of the city’s total population stand vaccinated against the viral disease. Whereas, only 1.42pc of the population has got a booster shot.

