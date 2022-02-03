Pakistan reports 42 COVID-19 deaths, 5,830 fresh cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 5,830 fresh cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Thursday.
According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 59,786 samples were tested, out of which 5,830 turned out to be positive, showing the infection rate of 9.75 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 9.88%.
Statistics 3 Feb 22:
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 59,786
Positive Cases: 5830
Positivity %: 9.75%
Deaths :42
Patients on Critical Care: 1590
The nationwide tally of confirmed infections rose to 1,442,263 with the addition of 5,830 new cases.
As many as 42 patients succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 29,372. The NCOC said the number of patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country rose to 1,590.
Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Pakistan has conducted overall 25,194,561 tests to diagnose the coronavirus including 59,786 tests during the past 24 hours.