Pakistan reports 42 more Covid deaths, 2,060 fresh cases

ISLAMABAD: The novel coronavirus claimed 42 more lives in Pakistan during the previous 24 hours, raising the nationwide death toll to 27,524.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), as many as 2,060 new infections were reported after 44,958 samples were tested during this period, showing a national positivity rate of 4.58 per cent.

The country’s tally of confirmed cases surged to 1,236,888 after 2,060 new cases emerged.

The number of Covid patients in critical care at hospitals across the country stands at 4,267.

It is noteworthy that Pakistan received ten million more doses of two Chinese vaccines earlier this week.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said three million doses of SinoVac vaccine and seven million doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrived in Pakistan on September 19-21.

The jabs were handed over to the Ministry of National Health Services for onward distribution among the provinces.