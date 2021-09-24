Private schools in Sindh to vaccinate above 15-year-old students

KARACHI: The Sindh government department of private institutions has Friday directed all the private schools to vaccinate against COVID-19 all the pupils above 15 years of age after initial medical inspection, ARY News reported.

In a notification released today to that effect, the Sindh Education and Literacy Department has said all the students over the age of 15 years will be vaccinated.

After the initial examination of their health and medical conditions, they will be vaccinated, it said.

Schools issue consent forms to parents for students vaccination

Earlier this month it was reported that the schools were issuing consent forms to parents for vaccination of their children, according to the Private Schools Association.

“We are only issuing consent forms for parents today,” Haider Ali an official of the private schools body has stated.

“A meeting is on the card with the schools directorate today. The mechanism of the students’ vaccination will be devised after the session,” schools official said.

“The students will only be vaccinated after consent of their parents,” Haider Ali said.

The Sindh government decided to begin COVID vaccination of grade-9 to 12 students in schools and colleges of the province from today, linking it with a consent certificate from parents.

Two arrested for refusing Covid-19 vaccine in Karachi

In a relevant case today, following the Sindh government’s decision to apprehend unvaccinated people in a bid to expedite vaccination against Covid-19, the police arrested two people for refusing to get inoculated in Karachi.

The Sohrab Goth police took the men into custody after they failed to provide any proof of vaccination against the viral disease.

A case was lodged against them under sections of the Sindh Epidemic Disease Act 2014.

According to the FIR, the police intercepted both men in the Sohrab Goth area to ascertain whether they have got themselves vaccinated against the pandemic or nor but they could not provide any proof of their vaccination.