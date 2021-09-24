Two arrested for refusing Covid-19 vaccine in Karachi

KARACHI: Following the Sindh government’s decision to apprehend unvaccinated people in a bid to expedite vaccination against Covid-19, police arrested two people for refusing to get inoculated in Karachi on Friday, reported ARY News.

The Sohrab Goth police took the men into custody after they failed to provide any proof of vaccination against the viral disease.

A case was lodged against them under sections of the Sindh Epidemic Disease Act 2014.

According to the FIR, the police intercepted both men in the Sohrab Goth area to ascertain whether they have got themselves vaccinated against the pandemic or nor but they could not provide any proof of their vaccination.

The Sindh home department put out a notification in light of fresh directives issued by the NCOC on September 19, making Covid vaccination mandatory for travelers on motorways.

It further said that buses and other equipment of the transport companies would be confiscated over the presence of unvaccinated staff.

The hotel and restaurants would be sealed over unvaccinated staffers including those involved in home deliveries. The unvaccinated travelers would not be able to avail train services from now onwards.