Sindh police arrest 30 unvaccinated people

SUKKUR: The Sindh police on Wednesday arrested 31 unvaccinated people days after fresh directives issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) for expediting COVID vaccination, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Sukkur police raided different hotels, restaurants, hotels and arrested 31 people after they failed to show their vaccination certificates.

The SSP Sukkur said that cases were also registered against the unvaccinated citizens arrested from different areas of the province.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh home department in light of fresh directives issued by the NCOC on September 19, travelers on motorways would require to get vaccinated by September 20.

It further said that buses and other equipment of the transport companies would be confiscated over the presence of unvaccinated staff.

The hotel and restaurants would be sealed over unvaccinated staffers including those involved in home deliveries. The unvaccinated travelers would not be able to avail train services from now onwards.

It has been reported on September 15 that the number of total vaccine administered across Pakistan has crossed 70 million doses, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said in a statement.