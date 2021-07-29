Pakistan reports 4,497 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported the highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases in two months with 4,497 new cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Thursday.

The country last recorded more than 4,000 cases in a single day on May 21, when 4,007 new cases were reported.

Statistics 29 Jul 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 59,707

Positive Cases: 4497

Positivity % : 7.53%

Deaths : 76 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 29, 2021

The NCOC said that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,020,324, including 935,742 recoveries, adding that the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 7.53 per cent.

The COVID-19 claimed 76 more lives across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 23,209, the NCOC said, adding that 2,898 people are in critical condition.

Sindh province is the most affected region of the country with 371,762 infections, followed by the Punjab province which has reported 354,312 cases.

To curb the spread of the disease, Pakistan also expedited the pace of vaccination and administered 683,616 COVID-19 vaccine doses on July 29. The country has administered a total of 26,248,235 vaccine doses so far.