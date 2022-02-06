Pakistan reports 4,874 fresh COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 4,874 fresh COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 56,051 samples were tested, out of which 4,874 turned out to be positive, showing the infection rate of 8.69 per cent.

The nationwide tally of confirmed infections rose to 1,459,773 with the addition of 4,874 new cases.

As many as 30 patients succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 29,478. The NCOC said the number of patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country rose to 1,618.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Pakistan has conducted overall 25,378,187 tests to diagnose the coronavirus including 56,021 tests during the past 24 hours.

Read more: COVID-19: MUZAFFARABAD REPORTS MAXIMUM TEST POSITIVITY RATIO

1,339,498 people have got their health back including 5,766 in a single day. Muzaffarabad remained on top in Pakistan with the highest COVID-19 positivity ratio recorded during the last 24 hours. The COVID positivity ratio in Muzaffarabad stood at 34.33 percent and remained maximum as compared to other cities of the country. According to data shared by sources in the national health ministry, Swabi reported 22.75 pct and Mardan 19.51 test positivity ratio.

Comments