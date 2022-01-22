6,540 new cases as Omicron-driven 5th Covid wave rages on

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported as many as 6,540 new cases of Covid-19 and 12 deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Saturday.

A total of 58,902 samples were tested, out of which 6,540 turned out to be positive, showing the infection rate of 11.10 per cent. The nationwide tally of confirmed infections rose to 1,360,019 with addition of 6,540 new cases.

12 more patients succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 29,077. The NCOC said the number of patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country has risen to 1,055.

It said the highest positivity ratio of infections was recorded in Karachi at 45.14 per cent, followed by Muzaffarabad at 20.33pc, Hyderabad at 17.35pc, Peshawar at 13.79pc, Lahore at 12.78pc, and Islamabad at 12.60pc.

It is noteworthy that the country reported the highest number of cases in a single day on Friday since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic as the Omicron-driven fifth wave sweeps through the country.

