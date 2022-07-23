Pakistan reports 693 COVID cases in 24 hours: NIH

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported as many as two Covid-related deaths while 693 fresh cases of the pandemic have been reported in the country during the last 24 hours, the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH) said Saturday.

According to the NIH report, 23,423 Covid tests were conducted across the country in the past 24 hours, out of which 693 turned out to be positive. The nationwide Covid-19 test positivity ratio remained at 2.96 per cent.

“As many as 180 patients are stated to be in critical condition,” it said.

COVID-19 Statistics 23 July 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 23,423

Positive Cases: 693

Positivity %: 2.96%

Deaths: 02

Patients on Critical Care: 180 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) July 23, 2022



It is pertinent to mention here that World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was worried that coronavirus case numbers were shooting up, putting more strain on health systems and workers.

The number of Covid cases reported to the WHO increased 30 percent in the past two weeks, driven by sub-variants of the Omicron strain and the lifting of control measures.

Comments