Pakistan reports 955 new COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: On the second consecutive day, Pakistan has reported less than 1,000 cases during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Saturday, quoting National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

The latest figures showed 29 new deaths over the said period, bringing the overall death toll to 28,087.

Statistics 9 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 44,557

Positive Cases: 955

Positivity %: 2.14%

Deaths : 29

Patients on Critical Care: 2644 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 9, 2021

After the emergence of 955 new infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the country has jumped to 1,257,188. Since the emergence of the first COVID-19 case in Pakistan, the country has conducted 19,827,048 total tests so far.

Overall 1,185,749 people have regained their health from the pandemic, while 2,761are still in critical condition. The positivity rate remained 2.14 % as compared to yesterday’s 1.99 per cent.

According to province-wise breakup, Sindh has reported 462,295 cases and Punjab 435,040 infections so far. Read more: SAPM FAISAL SULTAN URGES PARENTS TO GET THEIR CHILDREN VACCINATED 175,584 cases have been registered in KPK, 106,058 cases have been registered in Islamabad and 33,069 in Balochistan.

AJK has reported 34,326 new infections so far while Gilgit Baltistan has reported 10,344 new cases.

