Pakistan reports another case of Monkeypox

PESHAWAR: Pakistan has reported another case of Monkeypox, bringing the total number of cases in the country to six in 2024, ARY News reported.

According to Adviser to the Chief Minister on Health Ehtisham Ali, the latest case was reported in a 35-year-old man from Union Council Kot Kashmir, who recently returned from Dubai.

The patient, who worked as a driver in Dubai for five years, was admitted to the Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar for examination. This is the only active case of Monkeypox in the province currently.

Earlier, a passenger arriving from Sharjah showed symptoms of monkeypox during medical screening.

As per the airport sources, a passenger identified as Javed Ahmed, arriving from Sharjah, has tested positive for symptoms of monkeypox.

Ahmed, a resident of Rajanpur, was immediately moved to an isolation ward for precautionary measures.

Medical authorities consider the case alarming and are taking stringent precautions.

Monkeypox is a viral disease caused by the Mpox virus.

Although the natural reservoir of the virus remains unidentified, African rodents and non-human primates (such as monkeys) are suspected to harbor the virus and transmit it to humans.

The disease typically manifests with a rash that appears 1 to 3 days following the onset of fever, starting on the face and then spreading to other areas of the body. The rash progresses through several stages: macules, papules, vesicles, pustules, and scabs.

Additional symptoms may include headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes. The incubation period generally ranges from 7 to 14 days but can vary between 5 and 21 days. The illness usually lasts between 2 and 4 weeks.