Pakistan reports fewer than 200 new Covid cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported fewer than 200 new Covid-19 cases in the previous 24 hours, taking the infection tally to 1,284,551.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) data, a total of 29,530 samples were tested, out of which 176 turned out to be positive.

The positivity rate fell to 0.59 per cent, which is the lowest ever recorded since the authorities concerned started measuring the infection rate in March last year.

The death toll climbed to 28,718 after nine more people succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours. The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country has come down to 923.

Patients on Critical Care: 923 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 29, 2021

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has notified a new travel advisory for Category-C countries after the emergence of a new COVID variant, Omicron. The CAA has enlisted 17 countries in the fresh travel advisory, South Africa, Hong Kong, Iraq, Namibia and Ukrane among them.

The passengers traveling from the category-c countries would require permission from the NCOC to enter Pakistan. “They would have to compulsorily provide evidence of full Covid-19 vaccination,” the CAA notified.

