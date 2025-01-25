Pakistan reports first Monkeypox case of 2025

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported its first case of viral disease Monkeypox (also known as mpox) case of 2025, ARY News reported.

According to the Ministry of Health’s spokesperson, the patient, who recently returned from Dubai on January 24, was identified through screening at the Peshawar airport.

The suspected case tested positive, bringing the total number of mpox cases in the country to 10 since the health emergency was declared.

The patient has been transferred to Services Hospital Peshawar for treatment. The Ministry of Health has assured that effective measures are being taken to protect the public from mpox. The patient’s travel history reveals connections to Gulf countries, prompting concerns about the virus’s spread.

Earlier, a passenger arriving from Sharjah showed symptoms of monkeypox during medical screening.

As per the airport sources, a passenger identified as Javed Ahmed, arriving from Sharjah, has tested positive for symptoms of monkeypox.

Ahmed, a resident of Rajanpur, was immediately moved to an isolation ward for precautionary measures.

Medical authorities consider the case alarming and are taking stringent precautions.

Monkeypox is a viral disease caused by the Mpox virus.

Although the natural reservoir of the virus remains unidentified, African rodents and non-human primates (such as monkeys) are suspected to harbor the virus and transmit it to humans.

The disease typically manifests with a rash that appears 1 to 3 days following the onset of fever, starting on the face and then spreading to other areas of the body. The rash progresses through several stages: macules, papules, vesicles, pustules, and scabs.

Additional symptoms may include headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes. The incubation period generally ranges from 7 to 14 days but can vary between 5 and 21 days. The illness usually lasts between 2 and 4 weeks.