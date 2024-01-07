Four cases of new Covid variant reported in Pakistan: Health ministry

ISLAMABAD: Four cases of a new variant of Corona, JN1, which is an Omicron sub-variant, have been reported in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, all the affected people had mild symptoms of the new coronavirus variant.

The spokesperson said that all four patients have recovered without any complications. He said that the WHO designated JN.1 as a variant of interest.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan said the government is closely monitoring the situation.

He said that the border health services, national and provincial health authorities labs are fully operational and alert to monitor disease on the instructions of the health minister.

The minister said international airports have an effective screening system at all entrances and exits.

He stated that the Border Health Services Department is implementing the recommendations of International Health Regulations. He said that the federation and provinces are fully alert. He added 90 per cent of Pakistan’s population have already been vaccinated.

Nadeem Jan asked citizens to use masks, distance and other precautions to avoid spreading diseases like COVID-19 or flu in winter.

Earlier, Sindh Health Department confirmed two cases of COVID-19 in passengers who had arrived at Karachi’s Jinnah Inter­national Airport.

The health officials suspect the cases to be of the highly transmissible JN.1 variant, which is currently a cause of concern across the world.

The two passengers, between the ages of 50 and 60, arrived from Bangkok and Jeddah on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) decided to conduct COVID testing of passengers coming from abroad.The NCOC meeting discussed the situation in the country about the new variant of Covid JN-1.

The forum okayed COVID testing at the airports and borders.Meanwhile, caretaker federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan said that the government is continuously monitoring the situation as this subvirus of Omicron was found in some countries.