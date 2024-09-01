Pakistan reports fourth case of Monkeypox

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Health on Sunday confirmed that a fourth case of Monkeypox has been reported from Peshawar, ARY News reported.

According to the spokesperson of the ministry, the affected person belongs to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The spokesperson said the 47-year-old citizen was isolated on August 29 by Border Health Services staff based on symptoms. The affected person has come from the Gulf countries.

National Coordinator for Health Dr Mukhtar Bharath said that an effective screening system is working at all airports.

He said that Pakistan has taken effective measures to prevent Mpox and federal capital and provinces are in close coordination. He said that the government is ensuring that all the necessary steps are taken on time.

Dr Mukhtar said that the Ministry of Health is regularly monitoring the situation. He said that the Ministry of Health and provincial governments are engaged in ensuring advance measures.

Amid the rising case of the Mpox virus, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) issued an urgent advisory concerning an unprecedented outbreak of Monkeypox, affecting multiple countries.

This advisory aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the current global and national Monkeypox outbreak situation and offer guidance to all relevant stakeholders on prevention, detection, and response strategies.

In the advisory, health authorities, healthcare providers, and public health organizations are urged to intensify surveillance, enhance diagnostic capabilities, and implement robust preventive measures to curb the spread of Mpox. The public is advised to stay informed, practice good hygiene, and seek medical attention if symptoms develop.

What is Monkeypox virus?

It is pertinent to mention that Mpox is a viral disease caused by the Mpox virus. Although the natural reservoir of the virus remains unidentified, African rodents and non-human primates (such as monkeys) are suspected to harbor the virus and transmit it to humans.

The disease typically manifests with a rash that appears 1 to 3 days following the onset of fever, starting on the face and then spreading to other areas of the body. The rash progresses through several stages: macules, papules, vesicles, pustules, and scabs.

Additional symptoms may include headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes. The incubation period generally ranges from 7 to 14 days but can vary between 5 and 21 days. The illness usually lasts between 2 and 4 weeks.