Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has registered 8,183 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the highest single-day rise since the outbreak of the pandemic in February 2020, ARY News reported.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 68,624 samples were tested, out of which 8,183 turned out to be positive at the positivity rate of 11.92 per cent.

Statistics 28 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 68,624

Positive Cases: 8183

Positivity %: 11.92%

Deaths :30

Patients on Critical Care: 1353 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 28, 2022

With the emergence of fresh cases, the countrywide tally of cases has jumped to 1,402,070.

The deaths have also recorded a surge as 30 more patients of COVID-19 succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 29,192. The number of critical patients rose to 1,353.

Pakistan has conducted 24,822,901 tests so far to diagnose the deadly virus and 1,274,657 people have regained their health including 1,7864 in the past 24 hours.

The district administration imposed a smart lockdown in six localities of Rawalpindi district after the emergence of Omicron cases in the areas.

According to the District Health Authority, a smart lockdown was imposed in a Street of Shamsabad Town, Street No 3 of Race course, Street 7 and 8 of Muslim Town, Street 11 of Mohallah Raja Sultan, Street 27 Wah Model Town and Street 13 Airport Housing Society.

