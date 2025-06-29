Pakistan reports over 60,000 anti-polio vaccine refusals in April 2025

Pakistan has witnessed over 60,000 polio vaccine refusal cases during the anti-polio drive held from April 21 to 27, 2025, ARY News reported on Sunday, quoting well-placed sources.

As per details, during Pakistan’s second nationwide polio eradication campaign held from April 21 to 27, 2025, a total of 60,906 cases of polio vaccine refusal were reported.

The highest number of refusals came from Sindh, where 39,073 cases were recorded — over 37,000 of them from Karachi alone.

Balochistan also reported over 3,500 cases of polio vaccine refusal. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the polio vaccine refusal rate was reported at 0.4%.

Cases of parental refusal to the anti-polio vaccine were also documented in Punjab and Islamabad.

Authorities remain concerned about vaccine hesitancy, which continues to pose a significant threat to polio eradication efforts in the country.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has reported another polio case, bringing the total number of cases in the country this year to 13.

Read more: Pakistan ‘reports’ another polio case as tally reaches 13

According to sources, the National Institute of Health (NIH) confirmed the latest case from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, specifically from the Ama Khel Union Council in Tank district.

Polio

Polio is a paralyzing disease that has no cure. Multiple doses of the oral polio vaccine and completion of the routine vaccination schedule for all children under the age of five is essential to provide children high immunity against this terrible disease.

The Pakistan Polio Program conducts multiple mass vaccination drives in a year, bringing the vaccine to children at their doorsteps, while the Expanded Program on Immunization provides vaccinations against 12 childhood disease free of charge at health facilities.

It is crucial for parents to ensure vaccination for all their children under the age of five to keep them protected.