Pakistan reports three Covid deaths in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported as many as 250 new cases of Covid-19 while three more people died of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 28,839 samples were tested, out of which 250 turned out to be positive. The nationwide tally of confirmed infections has climbed to 1,289,543.

The positivity rate was recorded at 0.67 per cent, the country’s nerve centre for Covid response said.

The death toll rose to 28,839 after three more people died of the viral disease. The number of critical patients of Covid has come down to 734.

Statistics 14 Dec 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 36,944

Positive Cases: 250

Positivity %: 0.67%

Deaths : 3

Patients on Critical Care: 734 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 14, 2021

On Monday, the National Institute of Health (NIH) confirmed Pakistan’s first case of Covid-19 Omicron variant in a female patient from Karachi.

In a Twitter statement, the NIH said it has been able to “confirm (via whole genome sequencing) that a recently suspected sample from Karachi is indeed the ‘Omicron variant’ of SARS-CoV2.” “This is the first confirmed case but continued surveillance of suspected samples is in place to identify the trends.”

