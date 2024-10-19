Pakistan reports two more polio cases

KARACHI: Two new polio cases have been reported from different areas of Pakistan, bringing the total number to 39 this year in the country, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Sources claimed that two new polio cases have been reported from the Sanghar and Mirpur Khas districts of Sindh province.

The National Reference Lab of National Institutes of Health (NIH) confirms these cases.

A day earlier, three new polio cases has been reported in Balochistan after which the number of cases has been reached to 20 in the province during the current year.

The Health Department of Balochistan confirmed the three new polio cases from the districts of Chaman, Pishin, and Nushki area of Balochistan.

The affected children include a nine-month-old from Chaman, an 18-month-old from Pishin, and a five-year-old from Noshki, all of whom have been left disabled due to the disease, according to health department sources.

Health authorities are intensifying efforts to combat the virus and protect vulnerable children.