Three new polio cases reported in Balochistan

QUETTA: Three new polio cases has been reported in Balochistan, bringing the total number of 20 cases this year in the province, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Health Department of Balochistan confirmed the three new polio cases from the districts of Chaman, Pishin, and Nushki area of Balochistan.

The affected children include a nine-month-old from Chaman, an 18-month-old from Pishin, and a five-year-old from Noshki, all of whom have been left disabled due to the disease, according to health department sources.

This recent surge has brought the nationwide total of polio cases in Pakistan to 37 in 2024, raising concerns over the ongoing struggle to eradicate polio from the country.

Health authorities are intensifying efforts to combat the virus and protect vulnerable children.

