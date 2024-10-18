web analytics
Three new polio cases reported in Balochistan

QUETTA: Three new polio cases has been reported in Balochistan, bringing the total number of 20 cases this year in the province, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Health Department of Balochistan confirmed the three new polio cases from the districts of Chaman, Pishin, and Nushki area of Balochistan.

The affected children include a nine-month-old from Chaman, an 18-month-old from Pishin, and a five-year-old from Noshki, all of whom have been left disabled due to the disease, according to health department sources.

This recent surge has brought the nationwide total of polio cases in Pakistan to 37 in 2024, raising concerns over the ongoing struggle to eradicate polio from the country.

Health authorities are intensifying efforts to combat the virus and protect vulnerable children.

Pakistan reported another polio case of 2024, taking the toll to 33 this year as a child from Quetta has been diagnosed with the virus.

According to details, the affected child showed symptoms of polio on August 22. Quetta city has reported three polio cases, with 37 sewerage samples testing positive for the virus.

Additionally, 11 polio cases and 65 positive sewerage samples have been reported from the Quetta block.

This is the 33rd case to be reported from Pakistan in 2024 as Balochistan turned out to be most affected with 17 cases.

Meanwhile, 10 polio cases have been reported from Sindh, four from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and one each from Islamabad and Punjab.

