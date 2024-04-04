Pakistan rules out talks with banned TTP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has ruled out talks with proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Responding to the queries of media persons at her weekly news briefing in Islamabad today regarding the suggestion made by an Afghan Minister for talks between Pakistan and TTP, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan expects the Afghan authorities to take urgent action against the terrorist outfits and their leadership for the crimes they are committing and terrorist incidents they are responsible for in Pakistan.

She said Islamabad remains committed to fighting against all the terrorist outfits which have targeted Pakistan and the symbols of Pakistan-China friendship.

She said that following the security audit and enhancement of security measures, the Chinese projects in Pakistan are functional.

The spokesperson vehemently condemned the terrorist attack in Iran. Expressing solidarity with the Iranian people, she said Pakistan would like to work with Iran to find joint solutions to terrorism.

When asked about the Palestinians’ fresh bid for the UN membership, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Islamabad recognizes the state of Palestine and will support any such move at the UN.

Condemning the ongoing Israeli atrocities in Gaza, she called for international accountability of Israel for its crimes against humanity.

Expressing concerns over the Indian occupation authorities’ decision to deny permission to hold Eid ul Fitr prayers at Eidgah in Srinagar, she urged the Indian authorities to respect the rights of the people of IIOJK to peaceful assembly and to freely practice their religion.

She said Islamabad will continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people for the just and peaceful settlement of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.