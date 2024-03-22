31.9 C
TTP demands Rs 1 bln extortion from Islamabad resident

TOP NEWS

ISLAMABAD: The banned militant organization, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), demanded extortion of Rs 1 billion from a woman residing in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, the banned organization called a woman resident of Islamabad Sector D-12/2 and demanded extortion of Rs 1 billion.

Over the complaint of the victim woman, sources revealed that a case of the incident has been registered in Police Station Golra Sharif.

Sources revealed that the extortion call was received from two different numbers, the first call was linked to Afghanistan, while the second one was dialed from Iran.

On the other hand, Islamabad Police registered a case and started investigating the incident.

Last week, CTD arrested a proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) operative from Karachi.

As per details, CTD team on a tip-off conducted an operation near Karachi’s Manghopir area and arrested TTP’s Wali Rehman along with hand grenades.

The CTD officials said Wali Rehman was involved in several terror attacks in Pakistan. In 2004, Wali Rehman, a TTP operative, associated with the sprinter group of commander Azmatullah aka Tariq Group, attacked forces and in 2006, he attacked FC personnel in Qila Saploi.

Wali Rehman, who is also an expert in carrying out suicide attacks, fled Dubai in 2009, and upon his return he was arrested.

Further investigation was underway.

