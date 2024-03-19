CTD arrests TTP operative in Karachi

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday arrested a proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) operative from Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, CTD team on a tip-off conducted an operation near Karachi’s Manghopir area and arrested TTP’s Wali Rehman along with hand grenades.

The CTD officials said Wali Rehman was involved in several terror attacks in Pakistan. In 2004, Wali Rehman, a TTP operative, associated with the sprinter group of commander Azmatullah aka Tariq Group, attacked forces and in 2006, he attacked FC personnel in Qila Saploi.

Wali Rehman, who is also an expert in carrying out suicide attacks, fled Dubai in 2009 and upon his return he was arrested.

Further investigation was underway.

Earlier, the law enforcement agencies arrested 17 terrorists linked with proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), including a key commander from Karachi.

According to details, a network of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists had been busted by law enforcement agencies during a successful operation in Karachi.

Intelligence agencies, in a timely operation, thwarted the terrorists’ plans of attacks in Karachi. The arrested terrorists were wanted for serious crimes such as targeted killings and extortion against law enforcement agencies.