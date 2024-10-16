Pakistan, Russia agree to expand cooperation in multiple sectors

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin met on the sidelines of the 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, ARY News reported.

A press statement issued here read that both the premiers had a ‘cordial and substantive meeting as they discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation and noted the positive momentum in Pakistan-Russia relations over the last two decades.

The two dignitaries decided to promote active communication and collaboration in the fields of commerce, industry, energy, connectivity, science, technology, and education, the statement continued.

Recalling his first international trip to Moscow, PM Shehbaz said he hoped to turn these pleasant recollections into a lifelong friendship with Russia. He reiterated Pakistan’s dedication to fortifying its defense, economic, and political ties with the Russian Federation.

Additionally, both parties committed to strengthening their collaboration at multilateral fora such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the United Nations. In addition, he expressed gratitude to Russia for backing Pakistan’s application to join BRICS, which is a step toward closer cooperation on the international scene.

PM Shehbaz recalled his fruitful meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Astana in July of this year, whereby they decided to further improve ties between the two nations.

In order to improve connection between Russia and Pakistan, PM Shehbaz emphasized the necessity of direct flights between the two nations.

The Russian Prime Minister praised Pakistan’s outstanding preparations for the 23rd meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government.

He expressed gratitude to the Pakistani government and people for their kind reception and excellent hospitality shown to him and the Russian team. He stated that he wanted to take the current level of cooperation between Pakistan and Russia to the next level.

The two prime ministers agreed to maintain close cooperation in all areas of mutual interest. Both leaders also agreed on lingual exchanges between the two countries to enhance people-to-people relations and increase cooperation among the banking sectors of the two countries to facilitate trade and investment.