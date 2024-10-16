ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his opening remarks at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit urged member states to strengthen the organisation’s framework for tackling multiple regional challenges and forging close cooperation.

PM Sharif’s remarks came as he addressed the opening session of the 23rd meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government (CHG) of the Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

The summit, being held at the Jinnah Convention Centre, welcomed leaders and representatives from across the region on Wednesday. The moot is being attended by officials from 11 countries, including host Pakistan, China, Russia and India.

The SCO member states are being represented by Prime Ministers of China, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as well as Minister for Industry and Trade of Iran and External Affairs Minister of India.

The prime minister of Mongolia as Observer State and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan as Special Guest are also participating in the SCO summit 2024.

Addressing the event today, PM Shehbaz said said stability in neighbouring Afghanistan, which lies between South and Central Asia, was essential to fully realizing trade opportunities for the SCO member states.

“Pakistan firmly believes, that a stronger, more effective SCO is essential, to achieving sustainable development in our region… Let us not look at such projects, through the narrow, political prism and invest in our collective connectivity capacities, which are crucial to advancing the shared vision of an economically integrated region.

“Let us work together for a well-integrated and prosperous region that benefits all Member states,” the prime minister said.

He said that Pakistan remained committed to fostering people-to-people ties and cultural exchanges that bridge divides, cultivate understanding, and deepen cooperation. In unity and with shared purpose, we can build, lasting legacies, and enrich, the future, of all our nations, he added.

PM Shehbaz Sharif recalled that when Pakistan assumed the SCO CHG chair last year, the country had reaffirmed its commitment to the regional peace, stability, enhanced connectivity, and sustainable socio-economic development as the fundamental, to the SCO’s progress.

Highlighting several forward-looking initiatives taken during Pakistan’s Chairmanship, the prime minister mentioned SCO Economic Preference Base, enhanced cooperation between Trade Promotion Organizations, the Creative Economy framework, and the SCO New Economic Dialogue Program.

“These initiatives, chart a promising course, but now, it is imperative, that we shift to tangible actions—through coordinated implementation, —strengthening our cooperation, in the vital sectors of trade and economy.

While supporting all SCO connectivity initiatives, PM Sharif said Pakistan underscored, the importance of establishing a robust SCO connectivity framework. This framework, should not merely boost regional trade but should also advance, the vision of a connected Eurasia.

The prime minister called for SCO countries’ efforts to address the issues of poverty, and assured Pakistan’s support to provide, the required impetus, to collective efforts, to address the root causes of poverty, and uplift the quality of life for our people.

‘Climate change an existential crisis’

Highlighting the issue of climate change, Shehbaz Sharif called it an “existential crisis” that transcended borders mentioned the 2022 floods which badly impacted the lives, properties causing economic loss of around $30 billion. He stressed the need for prioritizing environmental cooperation within the SCO, to build resilience and secure, a sustainable future, for generations to come.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also stressed the participating leaders to encourage their private sectors to cultivate, an environment, that was conducive to business and investment within the SCO region.

He also commended the Pakistan Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry for its collaborative efforts, with SCO Ministers of External in Islamabad, facilitating, productive dialogues, that strengthen economic ties.

“Flagship projects like the Belt and Road Initiative of President Xi Jinping…should be expanded focusing on developing road, rail and digital infrastructure that enhances integration and cooperation across our region,” Sharif said in his speech as the chair of the meeting.

The BRI is a $1 trillion plan for global infrastructure and energy networks that China launched a decade ago to connect Asia with Africa and Europe through land and maritime routes. Beijing’s rivals see the BRI as a tool for China to spread its geopolitical and economic influence.

Western countries, under the G7 platform, last year announced a $600 billion plans to launch a rival connectivity infrastructure development plan.

Sharif said CPEC would also help enhance cooperation, adding that 40 percent of the world’s population lived in SCO’s 10 full member states.

‘Cooperation must be based on mutual respect’

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is in Pakistan to attend the summit, also delivered India’s national statement at the SCO moot.

He said, “SCO should lead advocating that global institutions need to keep pace through reformed multilateralism to make UNSC more representative, inclusive, transparent, efficient, effective, democratic and accountable. To renew our resolve to attain the objectives of the SCO, it is essential that we keep in mind mutuality of interests and abide by the do’s and don’ts of the Charter. SCO represents the forces of change on whom much of the world puts great store. Let us live up to that responsibility.”

PM welcomes attendees

The premier, earlier, welcomed the visiting leaders that followed by a group photo.

The SCO summit to be chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz is the highest-profile event hosted by the country in years.

وزیراعظم محمدشہباز شریف نےشنگھائی تعاون تنظیم کے 23 ویں سربراہان حکومت کے اجلاس میں شرکت کیلئے جناح کنونشن سنٹر آمد پرسربراہان حکومت اورمندوبین کا پر تپاک استقبال کیا۔ #SCOinPakistan#SCO2024 pic.twitter.com/ThFSDJVa4l — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) October 16, 2024

First day of the SCO moot

The two-day 23rd meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government (CHG) of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) commenced in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The delegates from members and other invited states reached in the federal capital, where stringent security measures are in place.

PM Shehbaz also held bilateral meetings with the leaders representing Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Belarus and Turkmenistan.

In the evening, the prime minister hosted a welcome dinner for the dignitaries from various member states

Foolproof security

The government has made extensive preparations for the event while focusing on both security and beautification of Islamabad.

Moreover, the federal government has deployed over 10,000 police personnel for the security of about 900 delegates.

The Army has already been called in to provide security for the event. Rangers have already been deployed in the capital.

The government has announced three days’ holidays for public offices, educational institutions, and commercial centres in Islamabad.

All marriage halls will also remain closed to ensure smooth proceedings of the SCO summit.

The metro bus service in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi will remain suspended during the summit.

About SCO

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is a regional international organization founded in 2001, aiming to promote economic, political, and security cooperation among its member states.

Pakistan had assumed the rotating chair of the SCO CHG for 2023-24 at the previous meeting held in Bishkek on October 26, 2023.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is a Eurasian political, economic, international security and defence organization established by China and Russia in 2001.

It is the world’s largest regional organization in terms of geographic scope and population, covering approximately 24% of the area of world (65% of Eurasia) and 42% of the world population. As of 2024, its combined nominal GDP accounts for around 23%, while its GDP based on PPP comprises approximately 36% of the world’s total.