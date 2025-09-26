Pakistan, Russia discuss launching first train from Karachi to Moscow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Russia are in the final stages of negotiations to launch Pakistan’s first pilot freight train to Russia, which will carry an inaugural shipment of 16 containers of rice.

The project, initiated under the 9th Intergovernmental Commission (IGC), aims to establish a direct overland trade route between Karachi Port and Moscow, passing through Iran, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan.

A significant milestone was reached in May 2025 when a contract was signed between Pakistan Railways and Russian Railways (RZD), clearing the way for the launch of this landmark service.

According to state-run APP, the rice containers were prepared for dispatch in June, but the departure has been delayed due to the regional situation. Ongoing talks are now focused on finalizing a new date for the train’s departure.

The proposed rail corridor will cover a distance of just over 7,000 kilometers, with the freight expected to reach Moscow in 20–25 days at a cost of approximately USD 5,600 per container.

The service will not only provide a faster, more cost-effective alternative to sea transport but also open new markets for Pakistani agricultural exports.

The pilot train is seen as the first step toward establishing a regular overland route to Russia and Central Asia, thereby strengthening Pakistan’s trade footprint in the region.

The new corridor is expected to reduce delivery times from the current 35–45 days by sea to just 20–25 days by rail, while also lowering costs, making Pakistani goods more competitive in both Russian and Central Asian markets.