Pakistan, Russia reaffirm strengthening bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Russia reiterated their commitment to deepening their bilateral ties in the fields of trade, commerce, investment, agriculture, and energy for the benefit of in larger interest of both nations.

This was discussed at a meeting between President Asif Ali Zardari and the visiting Parliamentary delegation led by Speaker of the Russian Federation Council Valentina Matvienko at Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

President Zardari greeted the Russian delegation and emphasised the historical ties between Russia and Pakistan, which were characterised by respect for one another and a shared determination to increase bilateral cooperation in a number of areas.

The president stressed the importance of fostering stronger cultural ties through interpersonal relationships and scholarship initiatives. He also urged Russian investment in Pakistan and noted the great potential for both nations to further their economic ties.

President Zardari underscored the need to strengthen cultural linkages through people-to-people contacts and scholarship programs.

Read More: Pakistan, Russia agree to expand cooperation in multiple sectors

He also pointed out that both countries had enormous potential for increasing economic cooperation and called for Russian investment in Pakistan.

The president fondly recalled his recent pleasant interaction with President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Ashgabat.

He also sought Russia’s support for Pakistan’s bid to become a member of BRICS that would greatly help Pakistan to enhance its role in regional and global cooperation through the alliance.

Both sides underscored the importance of diversifying trade and economic cooperation, besides enhancing regional connectivity and commercial relations through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the North-South Transport Corridor.

The Russian speaker emphasised that her country accorded priority to its relationship with Pakistan and expressed confidence that her visit would further enhance bilateral cooperation.

She hoped that the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Parliaments of the two countries would further deepen bilateral relations.

She expressed satisfaction over the growth in bilateral trade and also conveyed the special greetings from President Putin. Additionally, she congratulated Pakistan on the successful hosting of the SCO Heads of Government as well as Pakistan’s candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council. The president expressed gratitude to Russia for its support of Pakistan’s candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman Senate Senator Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Aimal Wali Khan, Senator Manzoor Ahmad Kakar, Senator Saleem H. Mandviwala, Senator Bushra Anjum Butt and other senior officials.