Pakistan, Saudi Arabia mull ways to enhance security ties

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud, where both leaders discussed bilateral relations, internal security cooperation, and the latest regional situation.

During the meeting, the two ministers exchanged Eid al Adha greetings and conveyed their best wishes. Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud also congratulated Mohsin Naqvi on performing Hajj and appreciated Pakistan’s positive role in efforts aimed at reducing tensions in the region.

The discussions focused on strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the field of internal security. It was agreed that 200 personnel from the FC Special Diplomatic Protection Unit will receive professional training in Saudi Arabia.

The meeting also decided that a high-level delegation from the Saudi Ministry of Interior will soon visit Pakistan to further enhance bilateral cooperation.

Mohsin Naqvi praised the Saudi government for its excellent arrangements and facilities provided to pilgrims during Hajj.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding Pakistan-Saudi relations and promoting closer coordination on matters of mutual interest.