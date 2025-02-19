web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to expand economic cooperation

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have reiterated their resolve to expand economic cooperation and explore avenues for broad-based collaboration in trade, investment and commercial sectors.

This came at a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Saudi Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Waleed Abdul Karim El-Khereiji in New York.

The meeting noted the vast investment opportunities available in Pakistan.

They reaffirmed the shared commitment to deepening their multifaceted partnership for mutual prosperity and regional stability.

Ishaq Dar commended the long-standing Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations and reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to further strengthening bilateral economic and security cooperation with the Kingdom.

Read more: Saudi Arabia offers new opportunities for Pakistani travellers

He lauded the remarkable progress made by the Kingdom under the visionary Saudi leadership and acknowledged Saudi Arabia’s pivotal role in promoting regional and international peace and security.

The two leaders also discussed the recent developments in the Middle East, including the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and the West Bank.

They called for the full implementation of the Gaza ceasefire, provision of adequate and unhindered humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza, and early commencement of reconstruction and progress toward the two state solution.

They further underscored the critical role of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in addressing issues concerning the Muslim Ummah.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.