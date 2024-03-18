Terrorists inside Afghanistan pose a grave threat to Pakistan’s security: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan carried out intelligence-based anti-terrorist operations in the border regions inside Afghanistan on Monday morning and targeted terrorists belonging to Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Foreign Office said.

Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group, along with the TTP is responsible for multiple terrorist attacks inside Pakistan, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of civilians and law enforcement officials. The latest attack took place on 16 March 2024 at a security post in Mir Ali in North Waziristan and claimed the lives of seven Pakistani soldiers.

“Over the past two years, Pakistan has repeatedly conveyed its serious concerns to the Interim Afghan Government over the presence of terror outfits including TTP inside Afghanistan. These terrorists pose a grave threat to Pakistan’s security and have consistently used Afghan territory to launch terror attacks inside Pakistani territory,” the Foreign Office added.

The statement read that Pakistan accords prime importance to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan. It has, therefore, always prioritized dialogue and cooperation to confront the terrorist threat.

“We (Pakistan) have repeatedly urged the Afghan authorities to take concrete and effective action to ensure that the Afghan soil is not used as a staging ground for terrorism against Pakistan. We have also called on them to deny safe havens to TTP and to hand over its leadership to Pakistan,” it added.

The Foreign Office maintained that Pakistan has great respect for the people of Afghanistan. However, certain elements among those in power in Afghanistan are actively patronising TTP and using them as a proxy against Pakistan.

“Such an approach against a brotherly country, which stood with the people of Afghanistan through thick and thin, manifests shortsightedness. It ignores the support extended by Pakistan to the people of Afghanistan over the last several decades. We urge these elements in power to rethink the policy of siding with Khwarij terrorists shedding the blood of innocent Pakistanis and to make a clear choice to stand with the people of Pakistan,” the Foreign Office added.

The statement read that terrorist groups like TTP are a collective threat to regional peace and security. Pakistan fully realise the challenge Afghan authorities face in combating the threat posed by TTP.

“Pakistan would therefore continue to work towards finding joint solutions in countering terrorism and to prevent any terrorist organization from sabotaging bilateral relations with Afghanistan,” the statement concluded.

In the early hours of 16 March, a group of six terrorists attacked a security forces’ post in the general area of Mir Ali of North Waziristan District.

the troops foiled the initial attempt of the attack, the terrorists rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the post, followed by multiple suicide bombing attacks, which led to the collapse of a portion of a building, resulting in the Shahadat of five soldiers.

The Shuhada include Havildar Sabir (resident of District Khyber), Naik Khurshid (resident of District Lakki Marwat), Sepoy Nasir (resident of District Peshawar), Sepoy Raja (resident of District Kohat) and Sepoy Sajjad (resident of District Abbottabad).

During the conduct of the ensuing clearance operation, troops led by Lieutenant Colonel Kashif, effectively engaged and sent to hell all six terrorists.

However, during an intense exchange of fire, leading his troops from the front, Lieutenant Colonel Syed Kashif Ali (age: 39 years, resident of Karachi) and Captain Muhammad Ahmed Badar (age: 23 years, resident of District Talagang), having fought gallantly and embraced Shahadat.