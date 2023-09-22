Pakistan’s schedule for ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 announced

The International Cricket Council unveiled the schedule for the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 and Pakistan will start its campaign on January 15.

The International Cricket Council unveiled the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 schedule. Host Sri Lanka will take on Zimbabwe in the opening fixture on January 13.

Sixteen teams are participating in the tournament with sides divided into groups of four. Group A consists of champions India, Bangladesh, Ireland and the United States of America. England, South Africa, West Indies and Scotland are in Group B.

Group C consists of Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Namibia, whereas Pakistan, Afghanistan, New Zealand, and Nepal make up Group D.

Pakistan’s fixtures against Nepal and New Zealand are scheduled to be played on January 17 and 21 respectively.

Three sides from each group will qualify for the Super Six stage. The fourth-placed sides would go head-to-head against each other once before the world championships end.

The fourth-placed team from Group A would take on that from Group D, whereas the sides that finished last in Group B and Group C would face each other.

In the Super Six stage, the 12 qualified teams would get divided into two groups. Each side would play two matches against opponents from the corresponding group that qualified in other group-stage fixtures.

For example, the top-ranked team from Group A will take on the teams that finished in second and third position in Group D.

The top two sides from the two Super Six groups will contest the semi-finals. The winners of the fixtures play the final on February 4.

