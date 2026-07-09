ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry on Thursday said Pakistan’s exports of fish and fish products reached a record $568 million during the fiscal year 2025-26.

In a statement, the minister said the milestone reflected the government’s commitment to strengthening the blue economy, expanding seafood exports, and ensuring compliance with international food safety and quality standards.

He said frozen fish remained the country’s leading seafood export, generating $105.09 million, followed by frozen squid and cuttlefish ($103.71 million), fish meal ($83.12 million), shrimps ($62.14 million), crabs ($36.89 million), sardines ($30.62 million), mackerels ($22.67 million), flatfish ($17.24 million), octopus ($15.18 million), and minced fish meat (surimi) ($14.63 million).

According to the minister, Pakistan’s seafood exports were shipped primarily to China, Thailand, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Indonesia, and the United States.

Junaid Chaudhry said the record performance was achieved despite disruptions to regional trade and maritime logistics caused by the evolving situation in the Gulf region, underscoring the resilience of Pakistan’s fisheries sector and the commitment of exporters and regulatory institutions.

He commended Dr. Mansoor Ali Wassan and the team at the Marine Fisheries Department for maintaining international standards, strengthening regulatory oversight, and facilitating access to export markets.

The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening quality assurance systems, diversifying export destinations, promoting value addition, and enhancing the global competitiveness of the fisheries industry.

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“A performance review ceremony will be held soon to recognise the top 10 fisheries exporters, with certificates of appreciation to be presented by the prime minister,” he added.

Junaid Chaudhry also congratulated the Marine Fisheries Department, the Pakistan Fisheries Exporters Association, fish processors, exporters, and other stakeholders on achieving the record export performance.