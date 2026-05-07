ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is likely to receive more than $1.2 billion under its ongoing loan programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as the lender’s Executive Board is scheduled to meet on May 8, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to officials, the board will consider approval of the next tranche following the successful completion of the third review of Pakistan’s $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme. If cleared, the funds are expected to be disbursed shortly.

Sources indicated that Pakistan may receive around $1 billion under the EFF as the fourth tranche, along with an additional $210 million under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) after the second review of that programme.

The IMF and Pakistan had reached a staff-level agreement on March 27, paving the way for the board’s final approval. Once approved, the amount will be transferred to the State Bank of Pakistan’s account.

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Pakistan had secured the 37-month EFF programme in September 2024, aimed at stabilizing the economy and supporting structural reforms. Under the programme, the country has already received three tranches: the first in September 2024, the second in May 2025, and the third on December 11, 2025 — each amounting to $1 billion.

In addition to the EFF, the country is also benefiting from the IMF’s climate-focused RSF programme, under which further disbursements are expected in phases.

Officials say the upcoming board meeting will be crucial, as approval would not only unlock fresh funds but also signal continued IMF support for Pakistan’s economic reform agenda.