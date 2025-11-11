Security forces 'continue' operation against Afghan militants inside Wana Cadet College

WANA: Pakistan security forces are conducting an ‘operation’ against three Afghan militants hiding inside the Wana Cadet College, who are reportedly receiving continuous instructions from Afghanistan via telephone, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing security sources.

According to security sources, the three militants—identified as Afghan nationals—are entrenched inside one of the college’s buildings located at a considerable distance from the cadets’ residential quarters.

To ensure the safety of the cadets, the clearance operation is being carried out with exceptional skill and caution.

A day earlier, the militants had rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the main gate of the college, completely destroying the entrance and damaging nearby structures.

Security officials confirmed that Pakistan Army personnel bravely neutralized two militants on the spot during the initial exchange.

Authorities asserted that attacking innocent tribal students has no link to Islam or the prosperity of the people of Pakistan. The security forces reaffirmed their resolve to continue the operation until the elimination of the last terrorist.

Earlier, ISPR reported that security forces conducted multiple intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing 20 militants linked to the banned outfit “Fitna al-Khawarij.”

According to the military’s media wing, on 8-9 November, twenty khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khawarij were killed in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

On the reported presence of khwarij, an intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in general area Shawal, North Waziristan District. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, eight Indian sponsored Fitna al Khawarij were killed.