BANNU: Pakistan security forces in a joint operation in Bannu killed 16 khawrij, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing security sources.

As per details, a joint operation carried out by the Pakistan Army, police and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in the Bannu district has resulted in the killing of 16 khawrij, including two senior commanders.

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The operation was launched in the Miryan area following intelligence reports regarding the presence of khawarij. Security officials said several militant hideouts were destroyed during the raid.

Among those killed were Zamri Noor, described by officials as a key khawrij commander involved in spreading fear and instability in the region, and Afghan national Abdullah Saeed.

Two police officers were also killed during the operation while performing their duties. The deceased officers were identified as Constables Waheedullah Khan and Noorullah Khan.

Funeral prayers for the slain officers were offered at Police Lines Bannu, where senior civil and military officials, tribal elders and local residents attended in large numbers.

Security sources said counterterrorism operations against militant groups were continuing with full intensity, adding that joint actions by law enforcement and security agencies would persist until militancy is fully eradicated from the region.