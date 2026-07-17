Pakistan security forces kill 24 khawarij in Bannu IBOs: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan security forces conducted intelligence-based operations in Bannu and surrounding areas, killing 24 khawarij over the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Friday, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing stated that terrorists belonged to the banned militant group referred to as Fitna al Khawarij and were involved in multiple terrorist activities.

A large quantity of weapons and ammunition was recovered from the militants during the operations, ISPR said.

The statement added that security forces remain committed to bringing all those responsible for terrorism to justice and will continue operations against militants and their facilitators.

ISPR said efforts to eliminate terrorism, including threats allegedly supported from outside the country, will continue until the complete eradication of the menace.

Read more: Operation Shaban: Pakistan security forces kill 88 terrorists in Balochistan

On the other hand, Pakistan security forces killed three more terrorists in the ongoing “Operation Shaban” in Balochistan.

According to security sources, the joint operation “Shaban” by the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan, and police against terrorists is continuing, security sources said.

Effective operations against terrorists are underway in the area, with security forces targeting them through both aerial and ground-based actions.

Sources said that as a result of successful operations, terrorist groups have suffered significant losses. During recent actions, confirmed reports indicate that four more militants have been killed.

With the latest casualties, the total number of terrorists killed during Operation Shaban has reached 88, according to security sources.

Sources added that since July 5, a total of 126 terrorists have been killed in Operation Shaban and other intelligence-based operations.

Security officials said that Operation Shaban will continue in Balochistan until the last terrorist is eliminated.