Security forces kill eight terrorists in two KP IBOs

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan security forces killed at least 8 terrorists during two separate intelligence base operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, ARY News reported, citing ISPR.

Pakistan Army’s media wing said that a total of eight Khwarij were killed in two separate operations conducted by the security forces on December 5.

According to ISPR “an intelligence-based operation was conducted in general area Sararogha, South Waziristan District on the reported presence of Khwarij”.

“During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location as a result of which two Khwarij, including ring leader Khan Muhammad alias Khoryay, were killed, while two khwarij were apprehended”, it said.

The statement further said, “Khan Muhammad alias Khoryay was involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area including target killing & extortion, and was highly wanted by the Law Enforcement Agencies and Government had fixed Head money of Rs1 Million on him”.

Another intelligence-based operation was conducted in Lakki Marwat District and after an intense fire exchange, six Khwarij were successfully neutralized by the security forces.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, added ISPR.