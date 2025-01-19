Security forces take up positions in Kurram

Pakistan security forces have taken control of Bagan Bazaar in Kurram, aiming to restore order in the region.

As per details, Pakistan security forces have taken position in Kurram. Several bunkers, four each belonging to the Watezai tribe and Tori tribe in Irfani Kalle, have been vacated during the operation.

In light of recent attacks on convoys and acts of unrest, a search operation has been launched to apprehend the culprits.

According to tribal elder Haji Kareem, door-to-door searches are being conducted to locate the miscreants involved.

Security sources confirmed that the operation is focused on eliminating threats and ensuring the safety of travelers and residents in the area.

On January 18, Deputy Commissioner Kurram Javedullah Mehsud said that a major operation will be launched in four locations of the district to eliminate the terrorists.

In a statement, the deputy commissioner said that the operation aims to eliminate terrorists from the region, ensuring the safety and security of its residents.

He said that the preparations for the operation are currently underway, with displaced individuals being relocated to Tal and Hangu for their safety.

Days after a peace agreement between the warring tribes was finally reached, violence flared out in the restive region once more as Kurram DC sustained injuries in a firing incident.

Earlier, two militants involved in the attack on the deputy commissioner Kurram were arrested. The police officials said that the militants were apprehended during a crackdown in Kurram.